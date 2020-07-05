Mobile Suit Gundam: a fantastic cosplay takes us back to the origins of the series

Share it:

The series of Mobile Suit Gundam for many years it was one of the works concerning the most popular Mechs in the sector, as well as one of the most important franchises, which helped to make Japanese animation famous, and the amount of merchandise meant that many fans made incredible cosplay .

The coherence of the universe of Mobile Suit Gundam, series born in 1979, was characterized almost exclusively by the presence of these immense, and very particular, robots. Unfortunately, the consequences of the pandemic have slowed down most Japanese animation productions, and almost all projects planned for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, including those related to the work created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate.

The new film scheduled for the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, has also seen the postponement of the film due to the COVID-19, but despite all these delays, the enthusiasm of the fans continues to strengthen. At the bottom of the news, in fact, you can find a short video, shared by the user @odinmakes on Instagram. The movie shows the creation of a very faithful costume of the RX-78-2.

The strength of the original series was not only in having given a new shape to the robots, but also in the ability of the authors in the always create different stories and set in different universes and timelines, consequently creating an anthology of stories belonging to the same continuity.

Recall that for the next October there is a relocation of the reproduction of the RX-78, and that an American list has cataloged the most popular series of the franchise.