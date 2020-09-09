Mob Psycho appears in Google searches for Donald Trump’s son: “It’s a conspiracy”

Share it:

It has the absurd conspiracy theory developed a few hours ago by Eric Trump, son of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, according to whom Mob Psycho 100, the Studio Bones anime based on ONE’s work, would be “used in a dictatorial way by Google to manipulate our searches”.

According to the American tycoon, in fact, Google would have inserted the photos of Shigeo Kageyama, the protagonist of the work, to replace those of a crowd, which in his opinion they should appear on the search engine once the term “Mob” has been entered.

The most knowledgeable in the matter will have already understood the problem: Mob, an English word used to indicate a crowd, is the same choice by ONE as the nickname of the protagonist of Mob Psycho 100. Of course it is more rare for an ordinary citizen to look for photos of this type than those of the protagonist of a famous anime, and consequently the Google search engine gives priority to Shigeo’s images.

This absurd controversy has brought both sides into the trend: Mob Psycho 100 is currently 18th on Twitter USA, while Eric Trump has taken 25th place. Donald Trump’s son probably isn’t an anime fan, but this slip will at least remind him of the existence of the magnificent Studio Bones series.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment!