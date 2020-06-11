Entertainment

Mob Psycho 100: ONE promotes the spin-off on Reigen with an original sketch

June 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The adventures of Shigeo Kageyama, young protagonist of Mob Psycho 100, have now ended for a few years, but this does not mean that sensei ONE has forgotten the importance of his characters. In fact, a few days ago, the mangaka decided to share a particular sketch dedicated to one of his favorite protagonists: Reigen.

At the bottom you can take a look at the particular artwork, in which the Mob master is portrayed while exploring the bottom of a swamp. The image is part of the series of drawings published cyclically by the author to show fans his artistic progress, as well as acting as a promo for Reigen: The Man With a MAX Spirituality Level of 131, the seven-chapter spin-off soon in I also arrive in Italy.

The self-contained volume will land on our territory during 2020 and will tell an unpublished story focused on the character of Reigen, this time helped by a high school student. The manga was serialized from March 19 2018 to February 19 2019.

And what do you think of it? Do you like sketching? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to read some more curiosities about the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at the interview granted by the Mob Psycho 100 designer and published on our pages a few months ago.

