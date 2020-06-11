Mob Psycho 100: ONE promotes the spin-off on Reigen with an original sketch

Share it:

The adventures of Shigeo Kageyama, young protagonist of Mob Psycho 100, have now ended for a few years, but this does not mean that sensei ONE has forgotten the importance of his characters. In fact, a few days ago, the mangaka decided to share a particular sketch dedicated to one of his favorite protagonists: Reigen.

At the bottom you can take a look at the particular artwork, in which the Mob master is portrayed while exploring the bottom of a swamp. The image is part of the series of drawings published cyclically by the author to show fans his artistic progress, as well as acting as a promo for Reigen: The Man With a MAX Spirituality Level of 131, the seven-chapter spin-off soon in I also arrive in Italy.

The self-contained volume will land on our territory during 2020 and will tell an unpublished story focused on the character of Reigen, this time helped by a high school student. The manga was serialized from March 19 2018 to February 19 2019.

The self-contained volume will land on our territory during 2020 and will tell an unpublished story focused on the character of Reigen, this time helped by a high school student. The manga was serialized from March 19 2018 to February 19 2019.