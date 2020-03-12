Entertainment

Mob gets a powerful Stand in this crossover with JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is the crossover series par excellence. For two years now the work of Hiroiko Araki it literally exploded on the web, and in recent months we have tried to show you the most interesting gifts made by fans. Today, the turn of has finally arrived Mob Psycho.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the splendid crossover between Araki's and ONE's work, created by the user Reddit Wings_Of_Freeeedom. The image depicts the protagonist Shigeo Kageyama while using his stand, ironically called White T-Poison. Mob's psychic energy statistics vary from B to "?", A reference that will surely be read by all fans of the series.

Neither JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the Stands are presented as the representation of an individual's inner energy. Present in all human beings, energy produces a Stand only if its owner masters an iron will. In this field Shigeo would probably have no rivals, given that his greatest strength is represented by the immense psychic power.

READ:  Matrix 4: First videos and images of filming with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

And what do you think of it? Do you like fan art? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of JoJo then, don't miss the chance to take a look at this splendid cosplay by Caesar Zappeli and the brand new action figure of Jotaro.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.