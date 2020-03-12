Mob gets a powerful Stand in this crossover with JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

Share it:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is the crossover series par excellence. For two years now the work of Hiroiko Araki it literally exploded on the web, and in recent months we have tried to show you the most interesting gifts made by fans. Today, the turn of has finally arrived Mob Psycho.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the splendid crossover between Araki's and ONE's work, created by the user Reddit Wings_Of_Freeeedom. The image depicts the protagonist Shigeo Kageyama while using his stand, ironically called White T-Poison. Mob's psychic energy statistics vary from B to "?", A reference that will surely be read by all fans of the series.

Neither JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the Stands are presented as the representation of an individual's inner energy. Present in all human beings, energy produces a Stand only if its owner masters an iron will. In this field Shigeo would probably have no rivals, given that his greatest strength is represented by the immense psychic power.

And what do you think of it? Do you like fan art? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of JoJo then, don't miss the chance to take a look at this splendid cosplay by Caesar Zappeli and the brand new action figure of Jotaro.