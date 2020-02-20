Moans sound in the ‘OT’ academy and Noemí Galera goes out to explain

Share it:

A video in which moans from the ‘OT’ academy are heard on the internet.

The director of the academy has chosen to tell where all the students were at that time.

This year the salseo that is generating ‘OT 2020’ It is not comparable to previous editions. Not even the one in which Esther Aranda delighted us with the theme ‘Those of intuition’. Because ladies and gentlemen, that year did not ring groans at the academy. Just a few hours after the sounding video in which Samantha Gilabert sang the famous "we have all rolled up", another clip emerges in which you can hear some explicit groans coming from the bathrooms that cease when the program cuts the sound. Prank or caught? The exact context locates Gèrard entering the public area, where he asks Eva about what he is doing, joking with the word “shit?”, Shortly afterwards they sound such screams that are clearly uttered by two people.

Noemí Galera shows his face: “Everyone was in a toilet shitting”

The video has given much to talk on social networks, where dozens of memes have inevitably been generated. But undoubtedly the most notorious and striking interaction has been that of the very same Naomi Galera, director of the academy, which has come out to give explanations and to detail where each of the students were during this almost unlikely moment. And believe us, we have cut a hair:

Thus, according to the ‘boss’, Eve and Jesus, supposed students who were at the moment in the bathroom, were doing each belly in their respective cubicle, so (in theory) the salseo would be resolved. But what does the internet have to say about it?