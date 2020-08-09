MLS: 2020 season resumes and these will be the dates that Mexicans will have action

Share it:

Alan Pulido, Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Rodolfo Pizarro are the main Mexican figures in the league (Photo: Special)

The season 25 Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States already has resumption date, after it was suspended in the day three on March 12 due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Will be next wednesday August 12, one day after the final of the “MLS is Back” mini-tournament, between Orlando City and Portland Timbers, from the sports complex (“the bubble”) in Orlando. This was announced this Saturday by the league through its social networks, where it shared the calendar of matches and the sanitary protocol to follow.

The 26 teams of the league will play 18 matches each one of regular season, in a phased approach. The first phase will consist of the majority of the teams playing six games against regional opponents until September 14.

The exception to this are FC Dallas and Nashville SC, who will face the August 12 and they will have three additional matches for make up for lost matches after they both went retired of the summer mini-tournament due to positive cases by COVID-19.

Unlike last year, it will be 18 teams that will play the MLS Cup (Screenshot: Twitter / MLS)

Unlike last year, they will be 18 teams those who play the MLS Cup (Playoffs), from November 20 and will run until December 12. It is worth mentioning that the teams Canadians are waiting for a solution since the travel restrictions between the United States and Canada complicate their participation; however, MLS is working on a alternative plan on their game dates and in the coming days it will be announced.

Similarly, the MLS noted that its operation logistics will have strict health measures, to avoid more infections:

– Covid-19 testing in all clubs and establish agreements with certified laboratories.

– Travels on flights charter or in bus.

– One day stay at the headquarters. The visiting team will arrive on the same day of the match.

– Matches behind closed doors. The entry of fans will be gradual, according to the permits of the local authorities.

Vela vs Chicharito

The Mexican forwards could not face each other during the mini-tournament in Orlando (Photo: Infobae)

Along with the resumption of the tournament, the Mexican fans and especially the Los Angeles fans will have the opportunity to see the brand new LA Galaxy reinforcement in action, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, as well as the Los Angeles FC scorer and Mvp from last season, Carlos candle.

It is even expected that both they can face the next August 22nd, when a new edition of the so-called "Traffic Classic" takes place at the Banc of California stadium, home of LAFC.

Vela will step on a pitch again after five months of absence. The last time he stepped on an MLS pitch was on March 8, when Carlos scored his second goal of the season in a tie against the Philadelphia Union.

While the former Manchester United and Real Madrid, made the decision to go to the tournament held in Orlando, he had to return home very soon for a injury you suffered to your calf during a training session, precisely before LAFC, where his club, in which he also plays Jonathan Dos Santos, was humiliated by a score of 6-2.

The participation of other Mexicans

Part of the calendar for the third day (Photo: Twitter / MLS)

For his part, Alan Pulido, forward of Sporting Kansas City, will be the first Mexican figure to return to the field for the season. His team will face visiting the Minnesota United FC, he August 21.

The former Chivas player scored three goals during the first two matchdays.

As to Rodolfo Pizzarro, franchise player of the Inter Miami FC, he will do the same August 22nd in front of Orlando City, its rival in the region. The Mexican team has scored two goals in five games with the black and white.

Jurgem Damm and Erick "Cubo" Torres, the new reinforcements of the Atlanta United FC, they will play in the same way as local the August 22nd before Nashville FC, which could be his debut in the attack.

He Saint Joseph Eartquackes of Carlos Fierro and Osvaldo Alanís will also have action August 22nd when measured at Portland Timbers. Alanís has been the great revelation of the team led by the Argentine Matias Almeyda, as he has two goals in four games.

