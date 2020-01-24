MLB The Show 20: here is the first gameplay video of the baseball simulator for PS4

Share it:

The developers of SIE San Diego Studios bother Javy Baez, the inside of the Chicago Cubs, to show us the very first MLB video game The Show 20, the next chapter of this popular baseball simulator that will arrive on PS4 in March.

As announced by the Californian authors, the chapter that will celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of this sports series dedicated to Major League baseball and to his fans he will boast several improvements and innovations that will cross all aspects of the work.

With MLB The Show 20, the guys of the American subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment promise to offer us a wider range of ways to access both in single and in multiplayer, a greater possibility of customization and a career mode with even more stratified and hopefully satisfying role dynamics.

In both Europe and the States, MLB The Show 20 is slated for release March 17 only on PS4 and it will be the last chapter to land exclusively on Sony consoles: the MLB The Show series will arrive on other platforms from 2021, a choice that has prompted several fans to ask for the resignation of Jim Ryan, the president of SIE.