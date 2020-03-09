Miyamoto explains why he trusts Illumination for the Mario movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many years have passed since Nintendo launched into the film adventure with Super Mario Bros. traumatizing an entire generation that fails to erase the images of the 1993 film from its head.

Now the time has come for redemption with the new Illumination movie, the studio behind Gru, my favorite villain and The Minions, animation experts who have what it takes to give Mario a great adventure on the big screen.

Miyamoto recently told in an interview with Famitsu (via Nintendo Everything) why he has trusted this team and has done so detailing his meeting with the CEO of the animation studio, Chris Meledandri.

The Japanese explained that when Nintendo sasaplanded a collaboration with Universal the CEO of Illumination wanted to stay with him. At that first meeting Meledandri brought several statements that Miyamoto had made in recent interviews to tell him that his views and interests matched.

"I don't know what kind of angle I had in mind, but I will never forget when he told me the reasons why he had failed in the past. At that moment I thought 'I think I can trust this guy'. That was at a time when I was thinking about movies, so we decided that he would do this animation for us when he said 'What do you say? Let's do something together. ' It has been a long time since everything fit, but in the end we got it".

When they asked that Miyamoto about the failure of which Meledandri spoke to him, the Japanese replied that he could not reveal it. At least we know that this revelation helped Miyamoto trust this team to carry out a movie that we will have in theaters in 2022 if nothing changes. Given the trajectory of Illumination there is enough potential to be a real blockbuster.