Mixer: Phil Spencer has no regrets after the service closes

MixerXbox's proprietary live streaming service didn't make it. Having never managed to establish itself in a decidedly crowded market, with fierce competitors such as Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, the final closure will take place on July 22nd.

After that date, all the apps and sites related to Mixer will redirect users to Facebook Gaming, a platform that Microsoft will support with its own network infrastructure and Project xCloud. The head of the gaming division, Phil Spencer, got his say on the closure of the service in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.

Spencer confessed that "Obviously it is disappointing not to be able to reach the goal when you try to grow something". Nevertheless, the Xbox boss has no regrets: "I have no regrets. Make decisions with the best information you have available, put all the effort into it, and we're in the creative industry. We're in a hit-driven industry. But if we start to be afraid of being disappointed in a sector like this, we will never reach the goals we set ourselves as an organization. I believe it is fundamental for us don't be afraid to try things that won't work. This is the art of creating video games and gaming platforms. ".

On the other hand, Spencer and the entire Xbox division now have much more to think about: a new generation of consoles is coming and, before the debut of Xbox Series X set for the Christmas period, on July 23rd The Xbox Series X game presentation show will air.