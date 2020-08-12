Mixed reactions from fans to the reboot

Share it:

Less than twenty-four hours have passed since the announcement of the reboot of Willy the Prince of Bel-Air, in the meantime the numerous fans of the historic TV series have shared their reaction on Twitter to this new version of the show.

As you know this remake will be different from the original work, inspired by the fan trailer shared in 2019 by Morgan Cooper, will show us the events of the character originally from Philadelphia in a dramatic way, also the episodes will be set in America in 2020. The episodes will last one hour and in the project it will be Will Smith also involved, together with him we will find showrunner Chris Collins, while Morgan Cooper himself will direct the episodes.

At the bottom of the news you will find some tweets shared by fans of the original series: among users who declare themselves happy for the career of Morgan Cooper, who was noticed by Will Smith thanks to the trailer on YouTube, there are also people who completely reject this reboot, also due to the lack of historical interpreter of Uncle Phil, character with the face of James Avery, an actor who passed away in 2013.

We are waiting to know more information on the cast of the reboot, in the meantime we report our special that reveals all the details of the story of Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air.