         MIUI 12 dark mode 2.0: Xiaomi will include improvements in wallpapers and fonts

With the next version of its customized layer in the final stretch, Xiaomi is finalizing all the new functions that MIUI 12 will include. We already know some of them since they have been filtered, and now we know the appearance of 'dark mode 2.0', a evolution of the dark interface that Xiaomi introduced in MIUI 10. The new version of the layer will make different changes in the dark mode beyond applying black backgrounds, such as the contrast of the font.

That an application has dark mode is not news since most of the software for Android has adapted its interface to black (or dark gray) tones, at least the most important apps. Also the custom layers, as is the case of MIUI: putting a Xiaomi mobile in dark mode is child's play since just go to the screen options. And with MIUI 12 the darkening process will improve: Xiaomi plans to evolve the process by applying different changes to the funds and sources. This is demonstrated by the latest leaks.

Adjust font and dim the wallpaper

Dimmed of wallpaper. XDA Developers image

In general, when a dark background is applied on a system, it places black backgrounds on the interface while highlights the texts in light colors to facilitate reading. There are usually no settings, just an enable and disable option. So how can Xiaomi improve such dark mode? As confirmed by XDA Developers, the company would be about to enhance the process to improve visibility in the MIUI 12 dark interface.

The backgrounds will be black, in this the future dark interface of MIUI 12 does not change. It does present new features in two elements: the wallpapers and the fonts. For facilitate the display of the screen in all lighting conditionsMIUI 12 introduces the following options in its dark 2.0 mode:

Wallpaper dimming. The backgrounds allow rinsing to facilitate visibility, whether we use the mobile outdoors or if there is very little light in the environment. We do not know if MIUI 12 will adjust the dim in all the backgrounds or only in those that come pre-installed in the system.

Adjust font size. XDA Developers image

Adjusting the font size. What do you want to improve reading with dark mode? MIUI 12 modifies the font size so that it does not stand out excessively.

Contrast adjustment in dark mode 2.0. XDA Developers Screenshots

Enhance font contrast. The contrast of the font and the background will automatically adjust to the brightness of the screen so that the visibility of the text is always correct.

All these options of MIUI 12 dark mode 2.0 have been leaked from the official presentation. Xiaomi plans to unveil its next version of the system on April 27: there is less than a week left for us to know all the news that it will bring to the brand's mobiles.

