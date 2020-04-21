         MIUI 12 already has a presentation date: the Xiaomi customization layer will be official next week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have been hearing about MIUI 12 since the beginning of the year, although it has not been until recently when the news has been leaking. We will not have to wait much longer to have all the information first hand: will be officially presented next week.

Xiaomi has chosen the next Monday, April 27 as the date to launch in China the local version of the international Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, there under the name Youth Edition. The company will take advantage of the same conference to present MIUI 12 to us.

MIUI 12, in one week

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G was officially launched in Europe with MIUI 11, although the presentation of its version in China comes paired with the official presentation of MIUI 12, whose news we have been learning recently, but which had no official presentation date.

This has been announced by the company in its Weibo account, although no new details have been advanced about the novelties of the personalization layer. For this we must wait for April 27 at 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 in Spain). Until now we know several of the features that would be to come, although only a handful of them have been confirmed by Xiaomi.

During the conference we therefore hope to know all the news first hand, as well as the mobiles that will receive the update, at least according to China's update schedule.

So, this year MIUI 12 is a little ahead, which will arrive approximately six months after MIUI 11 was official. Until then the new versions were released with approximately a year between them.

Track | Playfuldroid