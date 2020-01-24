Mitsuki Eremitca, Boruto, Sarada and Naruto modes in a new Funko Pop collection

Share it:

Just as we highlighted in the article on King Cold's Funko Pop, the US company does not seem willing to stop, but is always ready to market new action figures on our favorite anime series.

And if a few days ago we told you about the concrete possibility of seeing Funko Jiraiya, today we want to communicate a news that will surely make many of the fans of the series happy Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but even more so the inveterate collectors of Funko Pop who, said among us, are really many in the world (just take a look on Instagram to get an idea).

If you always wanted to be able to see the adult version of Naruto in Kyuubi mode in all its splendor, then you will be satisfied, as all those who would have liked to hold in your hands will be satisfied Mitsuki in hermitic mode (among other things capable of illuminating in the dark), or Boruto or the young Sarada. Why Funko has announced the distribution of a new Pop collection dedicated to the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, in which the new one will appear Team 7, flanked by two versions of Mitsuki and two of the seventh Hokage.

Just as you can see from the image at the bottom of this article, the new proposals do not seem not bad at all, especially that little gem that Mitsuki reserved for us in Eremitca mode that comes to life in the dark. We feel like promoting these new ones Funko Pop, and you? Let us know below in the comments.