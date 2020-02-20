MIT engineers have developed a method to divert potentially dangerous asteroids

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

MIT engineers have desasaplanded a course of action apparently more effective than those developed to date to act in the event of threat of potentially dangerous asteroid For our planet.

In the SciTechDaily portal they echo this new method and point out that "it takes into account the speed and mass of the asteroid, its approach to a keyhole (a small proximity window whereby the gravity of a planet can alter the orbit of an asteroid causing it to impact in a future orbital step) and the amount of time that scientists have to prevent the collision, which has degrees of lack of certainty, when researchers must identify the mission most successfully for a given asteroid".

Researchers have applied this method to Apophis and Bennu, near-Earth asteroids that are targeted by OSIRIS-REx, a NASA operational mission that attempts to bring a sample of Bennu's surface to our planet by 2023.

"People mostly consider last-minute reaction strategies, when the asteroid has passed through a keyhole and heads to collide with Earth. I am interested in preventing the passage through the keyhole well before the impact on Earth. It's like a preventive impact with less chaos".

In 2007, NASA determined that the most effective course of action was to launch an atomic bomb against an asteroid thus diverting it from its trajectory. With this method Earth would have to deal with any effect caused by the nuclear explosion.

The second best option was an object that could impact the asteroid by diverting it from its path. A rocket, a ship or any projectile that, aimed at the indicated place, could divert the threat.

The problem with this second method is that it is necessary to know the properties of the asteroid, such as mass, velocity and surface composition quite accurately.

This mission includes the use of a probe to analyze all these elements and the launch of a previously constructed projectile that can divert the asteroid from its path to our planet.

In the case of Apophis and Bennu, things such as the distance between them, their gravitational keyhole and a safe landing region have been measured, as well as the time it would take to avoid the disaster.

If the pass through the keyhole takes place in a year or less, the researchers determine that it would be too late to prepare a security measure with this plan. In the case of Apophis, its passage would still be about five years or more away, enough time to develop a plan if necessary.

Asteroids are classified as potentially dangerous when their trajectory passes near the Earth and their mass is voluminous enough to cause an impact that could lead to the death of millions of people, the radical change of ecosystems or the complete extinction of life in this planet, because a sufficiently severe impact could trigger a nuclear winter that would be impossible to survive.