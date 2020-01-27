General News

 Mist rumored to arrive at UCM soon

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Marvel Studios continues to expand horizons in terms of characters, and it seems that it will once again take hold of the Valkyrie, which were briefly presented to us in the film "Thor: Ragnarok", currently leaving Valkyrie as the current ruler of New Asgard. According to information published by insider Jeremy Conrad and for now we have to try rumor, Marvel Studios could introduce Mist at the UCM in the future.

Created by Chris Claremont, Art Adams, and Terry Austin in the mid-80s in the comic book New mutants, Mist is a Valkyrie, a friend of Danielle Moonstar and one of the New Mutants. However, it does not seem that he will maintain that link with the mutants in the face of their adaptation, and could throw more than a possible link with Thor. Recall that there are currently two projects of the Asgardians in their hands, the series of "Loki" that is said they would already be rolling, and the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” that it would start shooting this year and where we will also see Valkyrie look for a queen to accompany her.

In ‘Ragnarok’ They told us that Hela ended all the Valkyrie and that the interpreted Tessa Thompson was the only survivor of the massacre but it seems that this will not be the case.

Via information | MCU Cosmic



