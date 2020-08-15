Mission: Impossible 7, the set is on fire after a motorcycle accident: Tom Cruise furious

Share it:

After the delays due to the pandemic and the controversy over the destruction of a historic bridge, here are new problems for the unfortunate production of Mission: Impossible 7. This time it is an accident that occurred during the filming of an important and expensive action scene.

According to the Sun, a motorcycle explosion caused a fire on a set the realization of which cost 2 million dollars and six weeks of work, sending Tom Cruise on a rampage.

"Building the set was a feat and it cost a fortune, not to mention the weeks and weeks of work." a source said. "But when the big day came, it all went incredibly wrong. The idea was to land the stuntman on huge pillows filled with paper, while the bike should have gone to the ground a few feet away."

The source added:"Unfortunately, the calculations were wrong. The heat and friction of the tires caused the cardboard padding to catch fire. The smoke was so thick that they had to close a nearby RAF airstrip. Fortunately no one got hurt. , but it was a total catastrophe. Not to mention the costs. Tom is very frustrated. Nobody wants any more delays. "

Insiders confirmed that the set was temporarily closed to allow producers to understand what went wrong. Meanwhile, Cruise has anticipated the return of filming for Mission: Impossible in Norway.