Mission: Impossible 7, the director clarifies: "We will not destroy a historic bridge"

After the long months of stop imposed by the lockdown, the production of Mission: Impossible 7 prepares to leave. However, there was no lack of controversy, due to the announcement of the destruction of a real bridge in Poland for scenic reasons. Director Christopher McQuarrie therefore wanted to clarify how things really are.

"At the beginning of the film's pre-production" explained the director with a letter to Empire, "we had a rough idea for a sequence involving a bridge over a body of water, which could be (spoiler alert) partially destroyed. Although we doubted that such a thing would be possible, a 'extensive research in the unlikely event that any country in any part of the world had a bridge to be eliminated. Some lovely people from Poland enthusiastically replied: There is a non-working railway bridge suitable for our purposes. And, better yet, the area in question was eager to promote tourism. "

The director then spoke of an agreement with the Polish government for the destruction and partial reconstruction of the bridge, but apparently some did not like it and threats arrived. "After harassing members of our production publicly and anonymously on social media and in private" McQuarrie continues, "this person has misrepresented our intentions and hid his personal reasons for penalizing us ", and that "has compromised our ambitions to bring our production in Poland. "

The director still hopes to film with Tom Cruise the sequence in Poland, but now seems to doubt that it is possible.

For Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, which will be shot back-to-back, apparently shooting is also planned in Norway.