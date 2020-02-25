         'Mission Impossible 7' suspends its filming in Italy for "the threat of the coronavirus"

Share it:

Italy has become one of the foci of the dreaded coronavirus, something that has affected the activity in the north of the country at all levels. We have the last proof of this with the decision of Paramount to suspend the filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' as a precaution.

A paralyzed city

The film was scheduled to take place for three weeks in the city of venice, but Paramount has not wanted to take risks and has postponed it without an expected date to resume it, also launching the following statement:

As a precaution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew and following the efforts of the local government of Venice to stop public meetings in response to the threat of the coronavirus, we will alter our production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the first planned stage of our extensive production work for 'Mission Impossible 7'. During this break we want to be aware of our team's concerns and we will allow them to return home until production starts. We continue to monitor the situation and work with local authorities as it evolves.

To some extent they have no choice but to do so, since the famous Venice Festival has even been canceled to try to prevent the coronavirus from becoming a pandemic. What is not clear is that the filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' will resume there, because there is no date for a solution and I doubt that Paramount wants to postpone the premiere of the film.

At the moment, the premiere of 'Mission Impossible 7' is set for July 23, 2021, with the launch of the eighth installment scheduled for August 5, 2022. Christopher McQuarrie It will roll both deliveries consecutively, so any small setbacks count.

