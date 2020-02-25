Mission Impossible 7 stops production due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The production of Mission Impossible 7 It has been interrupted by the multiple infected by COVID-19 that have appeared in Italy throughout this weekend, with more than 200 cases of infected and at least six deaths reported by the country's media.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesman for Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Mission Impossible 7 has been frozen for the moment as a security measure to safeguard the cast and crew.

As a precaution and for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and thanks to the efforts of the local Venetian government to avoid concentrations in response to the threat of the coronavirus, we have to alter the production plan for three weeks of filming in Venice, the first step in an extensive production for Mission Impossible 7. During this break we wanted to take into account the concerns of the team and allowed them to go home until we resume filming.

Tom Cruise, protagonist of this long-running franchise, was not present in the filming when all this has happened.

This is not the first event that the virus cancels in the Italian city. The iconic Venice carnival has also been canceled to avoid the concentration of large masses of citizens who can spread the virus more efficiently.

Mission Impossible 7 will be in theaters on July 23, 2021. Christopher McQuarrie will re-direct after doing so with the fifth and sixth installment. Henry Czerny, who plays Kittridge in the first movie, will return to the charge in this seventh movie.

After this premiere work will begin on the eighth installment, already scheduled to premiere on August 5, 2022 if nothing delays the production team's plans. At the moment we do not know if what happened in Italy will affect the premiere of Mission Impossible 7.