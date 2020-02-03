Mission Impossible 7 Recover Character

Share it:

Christopher McQuarrie he is excited about his role as an architect of the contemporary phase of the saga Mission Impossible and, judging by the results, we should be too.

Immersed in the preparation of the next ‘Mission Impossible 7’(2021) and‘Mission Impossible 8’(2022), the filmmaker has shared this weekend in his social networks a great news for lovers of the franchise: back Eugene Kittridge.

"There is no escape from the past”, Says McQuarrie together with an image of Henry Czerny, the actor who embodied the character in ‘Mission Impossible’(Brian De Palma, 1996) and that he had not crossed again in the misadventures of Ethan hunt. Until now.

Kittridge He was the director of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) and the first to distrust Hunt when a mole was installed in the organization. The agent already warned him that he had not yet been pissed off, will it happen this time?

And since we saw that first installment, many things have happened inside and outside the franchise. After trying it in the purest style "exploitation"In psychotronics‘Mission Impossible 2’(John Woo, 2000), the franchise returned to a more lucid way with the elegant‘Mission Impossible 3’(J.J. Abrams, 2006). With the saga rested, the new era began in style with ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’(Brad Bird, 2011), gradually settling among the spectators as a truly safe bet on modern and quality action cinema thanks to the continuations‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’(Christopher McQuarrie, 2015) and, above all, the dazzling‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’(Christopher McQuarrie, 2018).

Convinced that Tom cruise It's eternal, we look forward to it ‘Mission Impossible 7’(2021),‘Mission Impossible 8’(2022) and whatever happens next.