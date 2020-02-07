Mission Impossible 7 Has Working Title:: Libra

Share it:

Christopher McQuarrie is determined to build a "contemporary phase" of the saga Mission Impossible and, therefore, it takes time immersed in the preparation of the next two tapes of the saga, which will be filmed at the same time although they will be released with a year of difference. ‘Mission Impossible 7’Will arrive in 2021 and‘Mission Impossible 8’He will do it in 2022.

Now, with the cameras ready to start shooting shortly, it has leaked what would be the 'working title' of the seventh installment of the mythical saga embodied by Tom Cruise who is holding the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' this summer. As revealed Production Weekly the filming title of 'Mission Impossible 7' is'Pound'. No doubt this title fits perfectly with the story that 'Fallout' left us, whose provisional title was 'Gemini'. Yes, McQuarrie clearly has an affinity for the signs of zodiac. The pity is that it does not give us any clue where this new delivery will go

Hopefully with the arrival of filming, which will start later this month at the London studios of Warner Bros. Leavesden (the same ones that were used for Harry Potter) and will also pass through Rome and Ukraine, let's know something else. At the moment what he is confirming is that in this new installment we will have with Cruise to Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust and Simon Pegg Like Benji And we will also see back to Eugene Kittridge, the character he played Henry Czerny on the tape Brian De Palma of 1996 and who had not crossed again in the misadventures of Ethan hunt. Until now.