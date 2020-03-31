Mission Impossible 7 Could Change Your Italian Location

Share it:

Christopher McQuarrie is excited about his role as architect of the contemporary phase of the saga Mission Impossible And, judging by the results, we should be too.

Immersed in the preparation of the next ones ‘Mission impossible 7’(2021) and‘Mission impossible 8’(2022), the filmmaker has run into the problem of the coronavirus crisis just when filming was to begin in Venice, one of the leading cities of the plot along with other points of Italian geography that are now in danger.

After postponing filming until we discover how we all get back on track, different rumors (via Variety) have pointed out the future of this production as one of the most complex since Italy is precisely one of the countries most hit by the Covid-19 .

The situation changes at all times, making it difficult to assure anything regarding short and medium term productions. Surely, McQuarrie and his team have already been tasked with looking for another country to locate the new adventures of Ethan Hunt, a character who has shown us up to six times that, no matter how complicated the matter gets, in the end it comes out.

And it is that, since we saw that magnificent ‘Mission Impossible’(Brian De Palma, 1996), a lot has happened inside and outside the franchise. After trying it in the purest style "exploitation”In psychotronics‘Mission impossible 2’(John Woo, 2000), the franchise returned to a somewhat more lucid mode with the elegant‘Mission impossible 3’(J.J. Abrams, 2006). With the saga rested, the new era began in a big way with ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’(Brad Bird, 2011), gradually settling among viewers as a truly safe bet for quality, modern action cinema thanks to the continuations‘Impossible Mission: Secret Nation’(Christopher McQuarrie, 2015) and, above all, the dazzling‘Mission impossible: Fallout’(Christopher McQuarrie, 2018).

Convinced that Tom Cruise it is eternal, we look forward to it ‘Mission impossible 7’(2021),‘Mission impossible 8’(2022) and whatever has to happen before and after.