Mission Impossible 7 and 8 will once again feature Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Lorne Balfe

Director Chris McQuarrie has been sharing details about the next two movies from Mission Impossible, returning cast members, which is why he has divided the sequel into two parts and more.

Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, both from Mission Impossible: Fallout, will return in the aftermath reprising their roles as Luther Stickell and the White Widow. To date, Rhames is the only one who has been in all the films in the franchise alongside Cruise. Along with them is also back Lorne Balfe.

On why the sequel will be told in two films the director said “We just started Fallout and said to Tom ‘I really want to make this a more emotional journey.’ Knowing well that that would mean a longer movie for all there is to tell. You have some space for a story”

He went on to tell that at a certain moment they realized that for the sequel they had a two-hour and forty-minute movie where everything was important. “I already had 40 minutes of Mission Impossible 8 solved”

Despite this, the director assures that it is not appropriate to wait for Mission Impossible 7 to end up with a very pronounced hook. Both films will tell full stories even if they are necessarily connected, it should not give the feeling that we are seeing a story split in two.

Mission Impossible 7 should be in theaters on November 19, 2021, and its continuation is dated November 4, 2022.