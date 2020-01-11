Mission Impossible 7 and 8 News Cast Nicholas Hoult

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have a new member in 'Mission Impossible', and also twice, because Nicholas Hoult has signed to appear in the next two films of the franchise starring Tom cruise.

The 'X-Men' actor will appear in both 'Mission Impossible 7' and 'Mission Impossible 8', that is, the two sequels to 'Fallout' that the director Christopher McQuarrie holds. He, already a veteran in this action franchise, will shoot the two feature films in a row even though they are released a year apart. 'Mission Impossible 7' will come to us in 2021 and number eight will do it a year later.

As both will be shot at the same time the news of both films are arriving at the same time. The latest information confirms that the actor who gives life to Beast in the superhero franchise has signed to appear in the two films of the charismatic agent Ethan Hunt

It has been through an Instagram post posted by the director of the tape that the signing has been confirmed. He asked the actor if he was prepared for hell, to which Hoult has replied using the 'hashtag' # MI78, confirming that it will be in both deliveries. However, what role it will have on the tapes has not been leaked. Will it be on the side of the good or the bad?

Other cast members confirmed so far include Hayley Atwell ('Captain America the First Avenger'), Pom Klementieff ('Guardians of the galaxy') and Shea whigham ('American Hustle'). Rebecca Ferguson he will also repeat his role and is expected to Simon Pegg I returned as Benji Dunn, but the latter has not yet been confirmed.