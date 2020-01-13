Miss Universe winner mocks the beauty contest and unleashes controversy (VIDEO)

The controversy seems far from abandoning the Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, since a video went viral wipes fake tears With a wad of bills.

Now the beautiful young woman of South African origin has been accused of mock the important beauty pageant, because in the recording it is observed that it makes a parody of the moment of the coronation.

Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a renowned television presenter and popular South African personality with whom the Miss Universe 2019 He filmed the criticized video, explained that it was only a joke motivated by him because he sensed that his national was going to win.

However, not because of that explanation has been less derision for Zozibini Tunzi, who has been recriminated for his lack of sensitivity due to the act of cleaning his face with money.

Despite the scandal Zozibini Tunzi has not issued statements on the subject, although the community of Internet users who were offended seems to expect a public apology and clarification on their part.

Part of the activities of the Miss Universe 2019 South African origin will consist of doing altruistic and even charitable works, so it is also desired that an attitude like the one he had never be repeated.

With information from Gisme No Like

You may also like:

Miss South Africa is the winner of Miss Universe 2019