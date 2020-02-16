Miss South Africa is the winner of Miss Universe 2019

Share it:

Miss South Africa She is the big winner of the 68th edition of the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2019, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, this Sunday.

Tunzi, 26, was the most complete contestant today both in the parade tests and in the interventions and answers to the questions of the selection committee; for what happened to the philippines Catriona Gray, who until today was Miss Universe 2018.

This is the third crown of miss Universe that South Africa takes, in this beauty pageant she won it in 2017 with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and in 1978 with Margaret Gardiner.

Throughout today's contest, he had to Steve Harvey As master of ceremonies, Tunzi excelled at the time in front of the microphone mainly for his ideas against racism and in defense of equality.

The gala had a very important Latin component, as up to four representatives from Latin America sneaked into the ten finalists: Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Peru. And seven of the twenty semifinalists were also Latina, since Brazil, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic joined the previous ones.

However, the title of miss Universe will not travel in this edition to Latin America, a land very fond of these beauty contests but that has not taken a crown of this world competition since the Colombian Paulina Vega will win in 2014.

Vega participated today in the Miss Universe selection committee responsible for scoring and classifying applicants. In this committee, which this year was made up entirely of women, the Venezuelan actress and model Gaby Espino also appeared.

The Miss Universe 2019 gala, which was held today at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, also featured the musical performances of the American singer Ally Brooke.

