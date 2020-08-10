Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: new for season 2, Kyoto Animation is back

Share it:

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is one of the most successful productions of Kyoto Animation, thanks to a thriving merchandising and a good popularity. A second season had already been announced for some time, however, for a variety of reasons, the sequel has stopped being talked about by hiding in the shadow of other anime.

Despite this, the latest effort by KyoAni has managed to carve out an important slice of the public, as proof of the numerous cosplay dedicated to the main characters of the series. Season 2, announced in February 2019, was flooded with delays and rumors, also following the accident that upset the studio. Several rumors, in fact, had announced a change of witness, delivering the sequel to the anime in the hands of J.C. Staff.

However, in the past few hours, new information has finally leaked about Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid 2, in this case on the launch window and on the studio in charge of production. Kyoto Animation is therefore confirmed behind the project while the debut of the second series is expected by 2021. For those unfamiliar with the work in question, the series follows the life of Kobayashi, a company employee, who one day finds herself saving a dragon. Suddenly, the huge beast turns into a girl who, having nowhere to live with a debt to repay, vows to be a waitress in Kobayashi, radically changing her life.