Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kaho Shibuya seduces you with the cosplay of the ex goddess Quetzalcoatl

There are many souls who end up on the back burner after a first bankruptcy season due to a bland story or forgettable characters. Then there are those who sympathetically manage to conquer a second season. Among those who won the race for renewal is Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, souls on anthropomorphized dragons.

Besides the protagonist Tohru, who accompanies Miss Kobayashi as a waitress during Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid several characters are presented and inevitably a lot of attention has been captured by Quetzalcoatl. Old friend of Tohru, its shape is that of the Aztec god with the appearance of a large feathered snake. Obviously if its draconic version does not appeal, the same cannot be said for the human aspect.

Indeed Quetzalcoatl shows herself as a tall and shapely girl, with hair of various shades ranging from blond to green, and two eyes of different colors. Various fan art have been created on her but of course the cosplay has also been dedicated to the character. To present one there Kaho Shibuya, a former movie star now famous cosplayer, who presented his on Instagram sexy cosplay by Quetzalcoatl.

Below you can watch the post with an entire photo set that see Kaho Shibuya in different poses. Despite the ease of cosplay in some ways, it should be noted that the model has paid particular attention to all the details of the dress and the disguise, as has already happened for many of her cosplay like that of Tsunade. The rest of course is thanks to his bursting physique, what do you say about this Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid themed cosplay?