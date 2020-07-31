Miss Hokusai: the 2015 masterpiece arrives on Tim Vision with the adaptation of Cannarsi

Share it:

During yesterday, Yamato Animation has published on its YouTube channel the trailer of Miss Hokusai – Mirto Crespo, the splendid Japanese animated film of 2015 directed by Keiichi Hara and now available on Tim Vision. Above you can take a look at the video, complete with dubbing directed by the famous Gualtiero Cannarsi.

Cannarsi, director of the Italian dubbing of some great anime classics, including several films by Studio Ghibli and the old version of Neon Genesis Evangelion, should be responsible for both the drafting of the dialogues and the direction. Unfortunately Yamato did not share details about the staff, only to reveal the names of the voice actors of the two protagonists, that is Rossa Caputo (O-Ei) e Pino I teach (Hokusai).

In case you don't know it, we remind you that the animated film Miss Hokusai – Mirto Crespo is inspired by a manga of the 80s, and tells the story of Hokusai O-Ei, eldest daughter of the famous Japanese artist Hokusai Katsushika. Lived in Edo, ancient Tokyo in the first half of the nineteenth century, O-Ei was a very talented painter but she lived most of her life trying to free herself from the influence of her father and acquire her physiognomy as a woman and an artist.

Below is the link for the rental of the film, which can be yours for 48 hours at the modest sum of € 7.99. The deadline is set for August 31, 2020.