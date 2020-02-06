“Misplaced and rude?” They criticize Danna Paola for using controversial accessory

Danna Paola She is one of the great artists of the moment because she stands out in the world of acting, music and now as judge of the reality show The academy.

Every weekend, the interpreter of Hey Pablo controversial cause in said program of Aztec TV, due to its strong criticism against the participants, however, now they also criticized her for carrying a controversial accessory in its outfit.

Through her Instagram account, the singer published a photograph in which she presumes the outfit that he used last Sunday in The academy, and what caught his fans' attention were his earrings and the description of his publication.

“Ietyanxiety outfit 💙 f * uck off (💙 anxiety suit 💙 fuck), he wrote.

By his comment, some of his fans pointed out that mental illness is not a game:

“If you know that anxiety is a REAL disease, right? I doubt you like to wear hoops that say cancer. anxiety is not a good thing to use in an oufit (sic) ”; “The anxiety is serious. and anyone who suffers it knows that using it to do such horrible things is misplaced (sic) ”; “Stop using mental disorders as a“ fad (sic). ”; “I hope you never have to go through a generalized anxiety disorder, this is a horror! (sic) ”, they wrote.

