Misbits, the crazy multiplayer starring toys, launches today in Early Access

We have all played with toys when we were little. Many of us stopped doing it because we made the leap to video games, but Misbits It allows us to combine these two ways of playing in a single product.

The 3BlackDot studio game is released today in Early Access on Steam, so you can buy this early access to enjoy for only € 12.49 of this crazy multiplayer experience long before the game is fully released this summer.

The key in Misbits is to exchange different toy parts to create your own "Frankenstoys". Choosing head to head is a key to take you to victory in this action and construction game with games of 2 to 16 players, depending on the mode and the map.

With thousands of different combinations of heads and bodies, a multitude of fun and challenging game modes and a powerful open world creation tool, MisBits offers endless hours of fun.

For now, you can try the following modes:

Playhouse – move from one room to another, try different head / body combinations, play minigames and discover hidden secrets.

Deathmatch – tear out your competitors' heads, or simply eliminate them, for points, street reputation and MisBits fame

Team Deathmatch – same fun, some more companionship

Kick Brawl – better described as "combat style football", compete to score goals where the heads make the ball!

Arcade – constantly expanding collection of custom maps desasaplanded for new challenges such as death races, races, king of the hill and many more. New ones are added every week!

ToyBox (coming soon) – access to all the resources of the game, to build your own experiences or edit existing maps and modes with your rules.

Don't wait until summer, play Misbits today for the incredible price of € 12.49, a bargain for everything it offers.

Disclaimer: Misbits is a game published by 3Blackdot, a company of the Webedia group.