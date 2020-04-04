MisBits becomes free to play while in Early Access

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The good news continues for those who want to spend this time of confinement playing video games, as recommended by the World Health Organization. To the wide catalog of free games of which we have been informing you in IGN Spain during the last weeks joins MisBits, the crazy multiplayer starring toys.

Launched a month ago in Early Access phase on Steam, starting today April 4 the game will be available at zero costas free-to-play at least for the duration of this testing phase before version 1.0.

Those who have paid the full price of € 12.49 may request the Return on Steam until Monday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m.. As compensation, those who paid for the game will be rewarded for their support with ingame content valued at $ 30, including:

Exclusive Diablo head that will never be sold or given away again.

Limited Edition Shadow Head (not available again for at least 60 days).

Limited Edition Voodoo Body Tiki Skin (not available again for at least 60 days)

Game currency worth $ 15.

The developers wanted to have this detail to unite the community of players and that they can discover new gaming experiences: