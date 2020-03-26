MisBits becomes free this weekend for you to try the newly released ToyBox mode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This weekend you can spend it competing with the community of MisBits for free and by the way you will be able to launch fully into ToyBox mode where you can create game modes and maps from scratch for other users to enjoy.

The free trial will take place on Steam from March 27 at 18:00 CET to March 30 at 19:00 CET and you can access the game from this link.

MisBits is a fast-paced and hilarious multiplayer action-adventure game for all types of players that takes place in an open world. Control one of the many collectible heads as you explore, build, share, and fight in an endless and imaginative toy universe. Contains unique features to create fresh, engaging, and humorous content. MisBits is desasaplanded for you to have fun both playing and watching. It is targeted at content creators on YouTube and other video streaming services, as well as its audience of gamers.

In this kind of arena where players control toys of all kinds there are several charms that you need to discover to enjoy their casual games, we will tell you about this in this report dedicated to the game.

The release of the final version of MisBits is scheduled for this summer on PC, but you can buy it now in early access to join the community and help developers improve the experience.