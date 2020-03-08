Mirko of My Hero Academia conquers everyone: another mangaka dedicates a drawing to her

Share it:

In recent Weekly Shonen Jump releases, My Hero Academia has prepared a really intense narrative arc despite being only in the early stages. From the chapters drawn by Kohei Horikoshi emerged in particular the figure of Mirko, the rabbit heroine that had been presented in volume 21 of the work but that so far had not appeared much.

But the mangaka has decided to deepen the character of Mirko with the last chapters of My Hero Academia, and this has already won many fans among manga readers. Among these there is also a colleague of Horikoshi, or Kaneda Yousuke famous for the manga Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet. The work was published partly in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and partly in Weekly Shonen Magazine and also received an anime.

Sensei Kaneda has decided to dedicate a drawing to this new hero of My Hero Academia as you can see at the bottom of the Reddit post. Here Rumi Usagiyama is already in action while delivering a powerful kick that highlights his strong and trained thighs while the hair follows the rotating movement of the body. What do you think of Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet's mangaka illustration?

My Hero Academia seems to want to give space to many heroes with the current narrative arc and is already staging several major clashes.