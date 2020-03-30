Entertainment

Mirko from My Hero Academia makes its debut in the world of cosplay

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
My Hero Academia season 4 is nearing its end. With the twenty-fourth episode we have in fact reached the penultimate week of transmission, but the rhythm of the narration still shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, in the episode of My Hero Academia 4×24 we saw many new characters, including the highly anticipated Hawks and Mirko.

During the presentation of the new ranking of the strongest heroes in Japan, fans of the manga were finally able to see the heroine in action in the form of anime Mirko. Kohei Horikoshi loves the character and, thanks to the last chapters of My Hero Academia, the girl has also become very loved by the fandom and the first results are already seen.

Cutiepiesensei, cosplayer, already had a disguise from Mirko hot and waited for yesterday 29 March to publish it on his Instagram account. Taking advantage of the airing of the episode where the heroine made her debut, the Mirko cosplay it went viral with over 14 thousand likes.

The heroine rabbit Mirko also in the photo that you can see at the bottom dresses with the classic white costume with a crescent moon on the chest at breast height, while the lower part of the dress leaves plenty of room for the thighs and little imagination. White hair surrounds the showy bunny ears, also white, which stand out on the girl's dark skin. What do you think of this My Hero Academia cosplay?

