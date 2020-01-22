Entertainment

Mirio against Overhaul: the My Hero Academia duel comes to life with a fantastic cosplay

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Shie Hassaikai has been the constant presence of the first phase of My Hero Academia season 4. The yakuza organization led by Kai Chisaki was trying to resurrect the group's name by taking advantage of Eri's quirk. In summary, he created a powerful weapon that stirred the heroes, who went into action.

Among the professionals, the young students of the Yuei stand out, among whom there is Mirio Togata. Sir Nighteye's shoulder, thanks to his quirk, is the first to chase and reach Overhaul. Episode 11 of My Hero Academia season 4 was mostly focused on their duel and, from these minutes, an impact scene recreated through cosplay was taken.

Thanks to its quirk, Mirio disappears and reappears behind Overhaul with the representation of Raptorwithashotgun that you can see at the bottom. Although it's not easy to replicate the scene of My Hero Academia in the real world, the cosplayer couple has managed to insert pathos and dynamism in the photo.

Unfortunately Togata will face several problems and will have to give way to Comrade Izuku Midoriya. With the first arc of My Hero Academia now concluded, the anime heads for a new phase with new enemies and events.

