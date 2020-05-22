Miriam Leone without veils on Instagram, the photo deliriously fans

Share it:

In these hours the splendid Miriam Leone, next to get married, she returned to her page Instagram with a photo without veils that immediately made hoarding of hearts by its numerous followers.

In addition to the splendid photograph, which portrays her kissed in the face by the rays of the sun, the actress who soon we will admire as Eva Kant in di Diabolik she also wrote what she called a long “pippone”:

“In one of the very first interviews they gave me (then one day I will tell you better about how my life has changed overnight) they asked me – ‘What would it bring to a desert island?’ and I – – ‘Well, mascara!’ … Well, in these months I have returned to a kind of kind nature, away from make-up and hairdressers (which I love from birth and I will always love any way I suppose) … But I felt free, free not to have to seem to place at all costs, wild, without a trick of makeup, without mascara, as in this photo, free not to look perfect, nobody is, not even I assure you … I have lived cyclically with many of those insecurities that a day I will tell you about those too (maybe not the same day of how my life has changed overnight). .. ‘I would have liked to feel rough and essential’ wrote Montale … and I aspire to the essentials, after a life of complications. Love is probably essential, in all its forms … try to practice it and look for it within yourself. Of course, there is also to say that after months barefoot I can’t wait to go back to running on heels !!! I wrote a pippone, accussì … “

For other insights here is the first photo of Miriam Leone from the set of Diabolik.