Miriam Leone sure: ‘Miss Italy was my door to emancipation’

The rise of Miriam Leone during the last decade it has been clearly visible to everyone: between TV series and increasingly frequent and appreciated incursions on the big screen, the good and beautiful Sicilian actress has collected more and more acclaim by detaching herself more and more, in the eyes of public opinion, from the early Miss Italy.

Yes, because the star’s path of 1992, 1993 and 1994 starts right there, from 69th edition of the famous beauty contest: it was 2008 and ours was only 23 years old. Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge and, in light of his current career, someone wonders if Leone now feels annoyance or discomfort to be associated with the often mistreated event or perhaps to see it often underlined its beauty more than acting skills.

Miriam Leone herself dispelled all doubts, who in the course of a recent interview with Grazia declared: “But no! On the contrary: we underline, we underline! I’m 35, I care more than once. And anyway for me Miss Italy remains very important, it was my door to emancipation. That was the only year in which Anna Strasberg was on the jury and among the prizes for the winner there was a seminar with her. I have learned a lot“.

In short, do not worry: it will not be to remind Miriam Leone of the origins of her success another problem, as well as praise her for her beauty. Beauty about which, among other things, someone recently had to say: the star of The Most Beautiful School in the World was in fact criticized on Instagram for too thick eyebrows.