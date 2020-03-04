Mirandés – Real Sociedad, live

Share it:

Mirandés – Real Sociedad: statistics in real time (9:00 p.m.)

30 '



Alexander González (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 '



Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

28 '



Foul by Alexander González (Mirandés).

25 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

24 '



Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

24 '



Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).

twenty-one'



Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).

twenty-one'



Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

twenty'



Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Aritz Elustondo.

19 '



Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 '



Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés).

18 '



Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Enric Franquesa.

14 '



Foul by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés).

14 '



Willian José (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 '



Offside, Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia tries a through ball, but Aritz Elustondo is caught offside.

12 '



Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).

12 '



Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 '



Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Robin Le Normand.

9 '



Offside, Mirandés. Enric Franquesa tries a through ball, but Martín Merquelanz is caught offside.

6 '



Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) header from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.

two'



Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Martin Ødegaard.

two'



Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

two'



Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

Confirmed lineups

Mirandés: Lemons; González, Odei, Sergio and Franquesa; Malsa, Guridi, Merquelanz, Álvaro Rey; Antonio Sánchez and Matheus.

Real society: I remove; Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubeldia, Odegaard, Merino, Januzaj, Oyarzabal and Willian José.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murciano Committee).

Stadium: Anduva Time 21:00.

Where to see it

The Copa del Rey match between Mirandés and Real Sociedad, back from the semifinals of the tournament, can be seen live on television from 9:00 p.m. on DAZN Y Four.

The match preview

Mirandés Y Real society They are cited on Wednesday with the history in the semifinal match of the Copa del Rey in Anduva, the most anticipated match for both teams in an open qualifier, after the 2-1 that won the Real in the first leg at Anoeta.

A special match, but that does not change the dynamics of the team according to the Mirandés coach Andoni Iraola, who is aware that "the difficulty is high" but where he hopes to give "the best version of the team".

Therefore, he expects the team to repeat "the first leg", because in his opinion this way the Mirandés "will have options", said the mister. "We always believe", continued to convey confidence to the fans and their own players, because the tie is very much alive despite the fact that a First Division team like the Real Sociedad comes.

For Iraola, "being a favorite or not, does not give real advantages once the game begins", something that he knows very well about his stage as a player and ensures that Mirandés must "adapt to the style of play that the Real proposes".

What is clear is that the reddish They have "enjoying this Copa del Rey" both team and fans and want to "keep doing it". "Everyone here in Miranda is from Mirandés, but with this even more," said the coach, who was expecting a spectacular atmosphere against a team that says "he will come to make two quick goals to close the tie.

Only one goal separates Iraola's from the final in La Cartuja and they hope to "have options until the end". However, the reddish coach says that "nobody is going to remove" what was achieved by Mirandés this season. Iraola has confirmed Joaquín's discharge for this meeting.

The team of Imanol Sheriff He also arrives at this game, with a spectacular balance of goals and the figure of the Swede Alexander Isak who has been growing in this competition, which is his top scorer.

If they keep up home scorer He will have a foot and a half in the final because it is not easy right now for Real to score three goals in one match.

The Gipuzkoan coach could line up the same eleven that defeated Valladolid in LaLiga last day, which would imply a change with respect to the first leg against Mirandés, with the entry of the Belgian Adnan Januzaj, which comes from marking in the two previous meetings, by Murcia For your.

The blue and white defense has also found its moment and takes 180 minutes with goal to zero, defended by an increasingly settled Alex Remiro, but still the Real knows that he will have to suffer safely in a field where they found the defeat Celta, Sevilla and Villarreal In this tournament.