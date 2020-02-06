Mirandés eliminates Villarreal and continues to dream of the Cup

The Mirandés continues with his copera and goes to the semifinals after eliminating Villarreal (3-2) for the second time in its history. The yellow submarine becomes the third team of First eliminated by the Mirandés in this cup. Thus, Mirandés and Granada become whats first classified for the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.
The Mirandés was ahead in the first minutes of the game. Matheus managed to hunt a loose ball near the area and finish it very tight to the stick, in front of which Andres could not do anything. However, Villarreal was quick to respond: in the 31 'put the tables on the scoreboard. A direct free kick by Ontiveros from the edge of the area beat Limones to put the 1-1.
At the end of the first part, a penalty in favor of Mirandés returned to overtake the premises. A hand of Quintilla – reviewed by the VAR – gave the maximum penalty in favor of the premises and Merquelanz was responsible for putting 2-1.
But in 55 ', another hand of Odei Onandia gave a penalty for the yellow submarine. On this occasion, Cazorla was in charge of pulling from eleven meters and beat Limones. Odei found the redemption and the network of Villarreal: he finished cross from the girl and 3-2 went up to the scoreboard. In the last seconds of the game, Antonio Sánchez scored the fourth goal.
The Mirandés loves the Cup
In 2012 the CD Mirandés made history in Spain by 'sneaking in' in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey when the team was in Second B. Pablo Infante led a squad that could only be stopped twice by Athletic after eliminating, between others, to Villarreal and Espanyol.
Later, in 2015/2016, the rojillo team managed to reach the quarterfinals, in which it was precisely Sevilla who stopped Mirandés and prevented his second semifinal. In 2020 they have claimed revenge against Hispanics.
End of the match, Mirandés 4, Villarreal 2.
- 93 '
Second part ends, Mirandés 4, Villarreal 2.
- 91 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 4, Villarreal 2. Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz after a counterattack.
- 90 '
Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card.
- 89 '
Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Andrés Fernández.
- 89 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Guridi.
- 87 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar with a cross.
- 87 '
Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Alexander González.
- 84 '
Substitution, Mirandés. Gorka Kijera replaces Enric Franquesa.
- 82 '
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
- 78 '
Substitution, Mirandés. Marcos de Sousa replaces Matheus Aias.
- 77 '
Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77 '
Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77 '
Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).
- 75 '
Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Lemons.
- 75 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a cross.
- 75 '
Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Lemons.
- 73 '
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- 73 '
Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xavi Quintillá.
- 70 '
Substitution, Villarreal. Moi Gómez replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
- 69 '
Offside, Villarreal. Javier Ontiveros tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.
- 66 '
Substitution, Mirandés. Jon Guridi replaces Álvaro Peña.
- 65 '
Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz after a counterattack.
- 64 '
Substitution, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
- 63 '
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62 '
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
- 62 '
Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62 '
Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Antonio Sánchez.
- 62 '
Attempt blocked. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
- 61 '
Offside, Mirandés. Matheus Aias tries a through ball, but Álvaro Peña is caught offside.
- 57 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 3, Villarreal 2. Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) left footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross.
- 56 '
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
- 56 '
Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 2, Villarreal 2. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) converted the penalty with a right-footed shot down to the left post.
- 53 '
Penalty committed by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) with one hand inside the area.
- 51 '
Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odei Onaindia with a head pass after a free kick.
- 51 '
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- fifty'
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
- fifty'
Matheus Aias (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48 '
Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
- 47 '
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47 '
Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
- 46 '
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 46 '
Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
- Four. Five'
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.
- Four. Five'
Second part begins Mirandés 2, Villarreal 1.
- Four. Five'
Substitution, Villarreal. Rubén Peña replaces Sofian Chakla.
- 47 '
First Half Final, Mirandés 2, Villarreal 1.
- 47 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 2, Villarreal 1. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) converted the penalty with a left footed shot from the right side of the goal.
- 46 '
VAR Decision: Penalti Mirandés.
- 44 '
Penalty committed by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) with one hand inside the area.
- 44 '
Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Andrés Fernández.
- 43 '
Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Javier Ontiveros.
- 42 '
Attempt missed. Sofian Chakla (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 30 meters is too high.
- 42 '
Attempt blocked. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
- 40 '
Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
- 37 '
Sofian Chakla (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37 '
Foul by Sofian Chakla (Villarreal).
- 37 '
Matheus Aias (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35 '
Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 35 '
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 33 '
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33 '
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- 33 '
Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 1, Villarreal 1. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) scores a direct free kick, right-footed shot from the right side of the goal.
- 30 '
Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30 '
Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
- 28 '
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 28 '
Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 26 '
Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26 '
Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
- twenty-one'
Corner, Mirandés. Corner committed by Ramiro Funes Mori.
- twenty-one'
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alvaro Peña.
- twenty'
Attempt missed. Alexander González (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alvaro Rey.
- 18 '
Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
- 18 '
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 18 '
Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 16 '
Gooooool! Mirandés 1, Villarreal 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a head pass.
- fifteen'
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- fifteen'
Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- fifteen'
Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Odei Onaindia.
- fifteen'
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 12 '
Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a counterattack.
- 12 '
Offside, Mirandés. Álvaro Rey tries a through ball, but Matheus Aias is caught offside.
- 8 '
Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
- 8 '
Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'
Foul by Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal).
- 4'
Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno with a head pass.
-
Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
