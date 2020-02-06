Mirandés eliminates Villarreal and continues to dream of the Cup

The Mirandés continues with his copera and goes to the semifinals after eliminating Villarreal (3-2) for the second time in its history. The yellow submarine becomes the third team of First eliminated by the Mirandés in this cup. Thus, Mirandés and Granada become whats first classified for the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

The Mirandés was ahead in the first minutes of the game. Matheus managed to hunt a loose ball near the area and finish it very tight to the stick, in front of which Andres could not do anything. However, Villarreal was quick to respond: in the 31 'put the tables on the scoreboard. A direct free kick by Ontiveros from the edge of the area beat Limones to put the 1-1.

At the end of the first part, a penalty in favor of Mirandés returned to overtake the premises. A hand of Quintilla – reviewed by the VAR – gave the maximum penalty in favor of the premises and Merquelanz was responsible for putting 2-1.

But in 55 ', another hand of Odei Onandia gave a penalty for the yellow submarine. On this occasion, Cazorla was in charge of pulling from eleven meters and beat Limones. Odei found the redemption and the network of Villarreal: he finished cross from the girl and 3-2 went up to the scoreboard. In the last seconds of the game, Antonio Sánchez scored the fourth goal.

The Mirandés loves the Cup

In 2012 the CD Mirandés made history in Spain by 'sneaking in' in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey when the team was in Second B. Pablo Infante led a squad that could only be stopped twice by Athletic after eliminating, between others, to Villarreal and Espanyol.

Later, in 2015/2016, the rojillo team managed to reach the quarterfinals, in which it was precisely Sevilla who stopped Mirandés and prevented his second semifinal. In 2020 they have claimed revenge against Hispanics.

