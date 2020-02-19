"Miracles exist": the chilling accident during the Daytona 500

The American Denny Hamlin has imposed himself on Monday in the 500 miles of Daytona in one of the tightest finals in the history of the competition. Just a year after being crowned champion for the second time, the one born in Tampa (Florida) has reissued his title after winning Ryan Blaney for just 0.014 seconds in a final curve marked by the shocking accident of Ryan Newman.

When there were barely 500 meters left to finish the test, about twenty pilots played the final victory in the most important race of the Nascar Cup Series. From Hamlin himself, who faced the last lap from the first position, to others like Newman, Blaney or LaJoei. A scenario, which was developing at more than 300 kilometers per hour, in which any false movement could end in disgrace.

This was Newman's spectacular accident



So it was. When there was barely a curve left to finish the race, at which point the different drivers did everything possible to take the victory, Ryan Blaney gave Ryan Newman a small blow on one side A blow that would be decisive to destabilize the Nascar star's vehicle and that it would end up against the wall.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman 's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

After a violent blow against the wall, Newman and his vehicle took several bell rounds over the circuit before the attentive gaze of the attendees at the event. But it did not stop there. When it seemed he was going to stop, the car was hit again by Corey LaJoei's car that was coming in the opposite direction. This caused Newman's car to skate on its roof until it stopped near the exit of the pit stop.

His life is not in danger



Such was the dimension of the impact that even the realization of the event preferred to show the vehicle in Newman's flames rather than the winners of the day. After traveling a long distance caused by the continuous blows of third vehicles, Newman's car ended up in flames.

Fortunately, the pilot could be rescued immediately for the safety of the circuit and transferred to the Halifax medical center. After putting the car in an upright position, and placing black tarps around it to preserve the privacy of the pilot, the teams were able to take Newman out of the vehicle and transport him by ambulance to the local hospital. Once there, the authorities have confirmed that, although he is in serious condition, he is not feared for his life.