Sports

"Miracles exist": the chilling accident during the Daytona 500

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
3 Min Read
Share it:

The American Denny Hamlin has imposed himself on Monday in the 500 miles of Daytona in one of the tightest finals in the history of the competition. Just a year after being crowned champion for the second time, the one born in Tampa (Florida) has reissued his title after winning Ryan Blaney for just 0.014 seconds in a final curve marked by the shocking accident of Ryan Newman.

When there were barely 500 meters left to finish the test, about twenty pilots played the final victory in the most important race of the Nascar Cup Series. From Hamlin himself, who faced the last lap from the first position, to others like Newman, Blaney or LaJoei. A scenario, which was developing at more than 300 kilometers per hour, in which any false movement could end in disgrace.

This was Newman's spectacular accident

So it was. When there was barely a curve left to finish the race, at which point the different drivers did everything possible to take the victory, Ryan Blaney gave Ryan Newman a small blow on one side A blow that would be decisive to destabilize the Nascar star's vehicle and that it would end up against the wall.

After a violent blow against the wall, Newman and his vehicle took several bell rounds over the circuit before the attentive gaze of the attendees at the event. But it did not stop there. When it seemed he was going to stop, the car was hit again by Corey LaJoei's car that was coming in the opposite direction. This caused Newman's car to skate on its roof until it stopped near the exit of the pit stop.

His life is not in danger

Such was the dimension of the impact that even the realization of the event preferred to show the vehicle in Newman's flames rather than the winners of the day. After traveling a long distance caused by the continuous blows of third vehicles, Newman's car ended up in flames.

Fortunately, the pilot could be rescued immediately for the safety of the circuit and transferred to the Halifax medical center. After putting the car in an upright position, and placing black tarps around it to preserve the privacy of the pilot, the teams were able to take Newman out of the vehicle and transport him by ambulance to the local hospital. Once there, the authorities have confirmed that, although he is in serious condition, he is not feared for his life.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.