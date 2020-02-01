Minute of silence at Real Madrid – Atlético by Kobe Bryant

A minute of silence preceded the beginning of the derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid played at the Santiago Bernabéu, in memory of former basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died at 41 last Sunday in a helicopter accident.

Next to the one that was Los Angeles star Lakers also died his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people: John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and his daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan, pilot of the wrecked helicopter.

This Saturday adds to the tribute that Real Madrid players made in Monday's training, in which they kept a minute of silence to which the captain, Sergio Ramos, left with the United States shirt that Bryant wore during his sports career, and the numerous memories that are being offered worldwide.