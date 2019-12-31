Mino Raiola: "Pogba needs a team, Manchester would ruin Pelé"

At the end of the year 2019 the renowned representative of a multitude of players Mino Raiola has given an interview in the newspaper The Repubblica The representative has had work in the previous one of this winter market and has already closed two transfers for his: Ibrahimovic to Milan and Haland to Borussia Dortmund.

In addition, he has spoken about what is probably his represented star, who is not going through his best moment, Paul Pogba: "For him, I fought with Ferguson. He was the only one who said no, he never accepted it. At this moment Paul's problem is the Manchester United, which is a club out of reality, without a sports project. I wouldn't take anyone there, they would also ruin Maradona, Pelé and Maldini. Paul need a team and a club, as was the first Juventus. "

The French footballer faces the final stretch in his recovery from an ankle injury that has made him miss many games this season: has only disputed eight. Manchester is in fifth place in the Premier League with 31 points.

About one of the summer sales, that of From Ligt to the JuventusHe said: "Everyone loved him. Everyone. He seeks to become the best center in the world and said: 'Mino, I I must go to Harvard of the defense'. We chose Juventus to graduate. "

Finally, he explained the return of Ibrahimovic to European football: "Zlatan is back to have fun and make the world have fun. He could not allow his last stage to be Los Angeles. These six months will be like the last tour of What in, a long tribute. It had to be in San Siro. "