Minions 2 Presents First Trailer and Poster

Half an year ago the official title of the sequel from 'The Minions'. This new story of our favorite yellow bugs, which will be released on July 3, 2020, is titled 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' and finally it has the first trailer that allows us to advance what we have prepared non-speaker companions who rose to fame with the tape 'Gru, my favorite villain.'

This new story will be directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson (in the first one he was next to Pierre Coffin). It has taken two years of production, but these creatures are ready to make us laugh again. What do we have prepared for the occasion? As we anticipated the title and the trailer has confirmed – what you have on these lines – the sequel will narrate as the Minions and a youngster Gru (with bangs) met. With a very seventies tone, we have nuns with weapons nunchakus, Kung Fu, a stone with eyes and meetings tupperware ... He certainly promises.

Together with the new video, the first poster, What do you have next: