Mineta and the cringe joke addressed to little Eri in the last episode of MHA

We have written several articles dedicated to the small aspiring Hero Mineta, both regarding the lack of respect that fans of Horikoshi's work have towards him, and for the different and more or less faithful cosplayers. In the last episode of My Hero Academia perhaps his most irreverent and possibly annoying side has emerged.

"I am Mineta! I can't wait to find out how you will be in 10 years!" With these words the young Hero introduced himself to little Eri, an increasingly important character who has played a very important role in the first half of the current season.

Throughout the chapters of the manga and the episodes of the anime Mineta he has repeatedly declared his love to his classmates, and has "contented himself" with being only closer to them. But with the joke addressed to Eri he seems to have overcome himself, also considering the tormented and sad past of the little girl, who was a fundamental part of Overhaul's plans.

In the last episode we saw Mirio and Midoriya go to the hospital to visit little Eri, who was in critical condition because of his Quirk. After a moving scene, the two Heroes promised to make her happy, and to remove her from bad memories.

Probably Mineta's words hid an ironic streak, and thanks to Cultural festival perhaps Eri will really manage to live happy moments alongside Midoriya. Waiting for the next one you can read our review of the episode 18 of the fourth season of My Hero Academia.