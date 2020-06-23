Minecraft x Pokémon Fire Red: player recreates the Kanto Region

Share it:

The community of Minecraft certainly not lacking in talent and creativity, with a rich group of players always willing to give life to the most varied in-game productions.

Some of these prefer to draw inspiration for their works from real places: for example, there are those who have ventured into the construction of a miniature Italy in Minecraft or in the reproduction of the huge area of ​​Chenobyl. Other users, however, prefer to devote themselves to virtual worlds, to be reinterpreted and reintroduced into the Minecraft lands. It is precisely the latter is the case of the user active on Reddit as "thisisminenow", which on the well-known forum offered a first preview of its latest creation.

The player, obviously fond of the Game Freak saga, is indeed looking to rebuild the entire Kanto region in Minecraft. The area populated by the First Generation of Poket Monster is therefore gradually taking shape in the Mojang game, as you can check by taking a look at the image you find at the bottom of this news, shared by the enthusiast on Reddit. Specifically, the user used the region map available in Pokémon Fire Red. The work is obviously still nearing completion, but several points of interest, such as Cannella Island, are already widely recognizable. What do you think of its creation?