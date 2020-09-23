Minecraft VR arrives on PlayStation 4, full support for PlayStation VR

After being announced earlier this month, the Minecraft VR for PS4 which makes Mojang’s blockbuster fully compatible with PlayStation VR is finally available with a launch trailer.

As promised by producer Roger Carpenter, the new update for Minecraft VR arrives completely free for owners of the game on PlayStation 4. The patch allows players to access all of the content of Minecraft and to make the experience even more fascinating thanks to the virtual reality helmet PlayStation VR. The game still requires the use of the DualShock 4 controller as there is currently no support for PlayStation Move.

In addition to classic content such as Immersive mode, Minecraft VR introduces a particular mode called “Living Room” through which you can view a “virtual flat screen” conveniently positioned in front of your sofa. Before leaving you to the new launch trailer, we remind you that you can find all the details on Minecraft VR for PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Blog.