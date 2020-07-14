Minecraft: support for old PCs and smartphones is running out!

Share it:

The leaders of Mojang Studios announce the period in which support for Minecraft on older and less performing PCs and mobile systems will officially cease. The Xbox Game Studios subsidiary initiative will also involve the Gear VR version of Minecraft.

In the message that accompanies the announcement of this important intervention that involves millions of players of Minecraft, Mojang explains that "to make sure we can devote our resources to the platforms that Crafter plays the most, we are running out of support on some older devices and other platforms".

According to what has been outlined by the European software house which has undergone a recent "evolution" with the change of the logo and name of Mojang, this intervention will take place in the month of October 2020 and will involve owners of Gear VR and Windows Phone devices, as well as Windows 10 Mobile, Android tablets or smartphones with less than 768 MB of RAM, iOS 10 or earlier. Also in October, support for Minecraft on PC will also end with video cards that only support them DirectX 10.1 libraries or earlier.

The end of the support will make it impossible to access the Realms module and ai future updates. For what concern multiplayer, the latter will continue to be available but only between devices with the same version of Minecraft. Even the Marketplace it will be accessible after that date for those who decide to continue their sandbox adventure using one of these devices.