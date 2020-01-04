Minecraft server shutting down? No, this is just the umpteenth hoax

Share it:

It seems that Minecraft has been targeted in these Christmas holidays and, after having put into circulation the bizarre fake news about the copy of Mein Kampf exchanged for the Mojang title, here comes another one on the possible shutdown of game servers.

In the last hours, in fact, a site that is used to publish false and funny news (the American equivalent of Lercio, so to speak) has started talking about the future closure of the game and, for some strange reason, has spread like wildfire. oil thanks to algorithms of search engines like Google. The tweets published by the Microsoft community manager to officially deny the fake news they have not been able to appease the hearts of the fans of the cubed title, who were terrified at the idea that by the end of 2020 the game servers would be permanently closed. In short, there is nothing to fear for the future of the game and it is absolutely unlikely that Microsoft could decide point-blank to perform such an action.

Unfortunately this is not the first news of this type to spread panic among the players, since just a few months ago something very similar happened with Fortnite Battaglia Reale due to a news published on YouTube by a minor channel in search of visibility.