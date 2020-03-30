Minecraft players aim to recreate Earth at 1: 1 scale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The community of Minecraft he never ceases to fascinate the entire world with his creativity. The latest project with which they have set to work is to recreate our planet at a 1: 1 scale within the Mojang game.

The idea is a proposal from PippenFTS, who on his YouTube channel explains why it is now possible to do this in-game, explaining that thanks to mods like Cubic Chunks, the in-game building limits have been removed and it is possible to recreate the entire of the planet on it.

In fact, part of the process has even been automated using data from applications such as Google Earth, which has allowed places like Mount Everest to be automatically generated within Minecraft without the need for someone to recreate them block by block.

Despite this, the project needs the voluntary collaboration of other players to build buildings, important monuments and any corner of the planet that wants to move to this virtual world.

The Build the Earth project is now underway and there are more than 50,000 people on the Discord server that you should go to if you want to do your bit. With the help of all, this project could go ahead and in a few years become one of the great milestones in the history of video games.

This initiative joins others as incredible as Reporters Without Borders, an organization that a few days ago inaugurated a virtual library within Minecraft in which it was possible to read books and articles by censored journalists in countries where freedom of expression was violated. There you could find texts by authors censored, imprisoned and killed for what they said.