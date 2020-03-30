Entertainment

Minecraft players aim to recreate Earth at 1: 1 scale

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The community of Minecraft he never ceases to fascinate the entire world with his creativity. The latest project with which they have set to work is to recreate our planet at a 1: 1 scale within the Mojang game.

The idea is a proposal from PippenFTS, who on his YouTube channel explains why it is now possible to do this in-game, explaining that thanks to mods like Cubic Chunks, the in-game building limits have been removed and it is possible to recreate the entire of the planet on it.

In fact, part of the process has even been automated using data from applications such as Google Earth, which has allowed places like Mount Everest to be automatically generated within Minecraft without the need for someone to recreate them block by block.

Despite this, the project needs the voluntary collaboration of other players to build buildings, important monuments and any corner of the planet that wants to move to this virtual world.

READ:  Laughing is necessary and with this Gollum montage you will

The Build the Earth project is now underway and there are more than 50,000 people on the Discord server that you should go to if you want to do your bit. With the help of all, this project could go ahead and in a few years become one of the great milestones in the history of video games.

This initiative joins others as incredible as Reporters Without Borders, an organization that a few days ago inaugurated a virtual library within Minecraft in which it was possible to read books and articles by censored journalists in countries where freedom of expression was violated. There you could find texts by authors censored, imprisoned and killed for what they said.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.